Yemenis Protest US Complicity in Saudi War

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis have taken to the streets in major cities across the country to denounce the US complicity in the protracted Saudi war on their country.

In the biggest rally, thousands of people poured into the streets in the central city of Sa’ad on Monday, carrying Yemeni flag and chanting vociferous anti-American and anti-Saudi slogan.

The massive protest was held under the slogan ‘The US is Behind Military and Economic Conflict and Continuation of War and Siege of Yemen’.

Yahya Omran, the acting provincial governor, issued a statement during the rally, saying all US governments have sought to exploit Yemen in line with their own sinister interests.

He slammed Washington for being the main contributor to Riyadh’s aggression, including bombing hospitals, schools, and homes in the country.

Omran said the US and its ally, “Israel”, are doomed to fail in their support for the foreign-imposed war, which has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more.

This comes as Yemen’s information minister warned that the Yemeni army troops and their allies will launch “more painful and crippling” retaliatory strikes in case the Saudi-led military aggression and brutal siege persist.

The organizers of the protest said in a statement that Washington was misleading the world about its stance toward Yemen.

It said that the administration of President Joe Biden continues to provide Riyadh and its regional allies with military and political support, enabling them in continuing their aggression and horrendous crimes against the people of Yemen.