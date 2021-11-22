- Home
Raisi: Iran to Spare No Effort to Broaden Ties with Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi reaffirmed his country’s determination to enhance relations with Lebanon.
In a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on Monday, Raisi congratulated the Arab country on its Independence Day.
He also expressed hope that the Lebanese president’s prudence, efforts by its officials and the resolve of its people would result in a stable, safe and growing Lebanon.
“Like the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to enhance the bilateral relations in line with the mutual interests,” the Iranian president added.
During a visit to Beirut in October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met senior Lebanese officials to weigh plans for the expansion of relations between the two nations in various fields.
