Yemen to KSA: More Painful, Crippling Strikes If War Rages

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s information minister warned Saudi Arabia of “more painful and crippling” counterattacks in case Riyadh presses ahead with its war and brutal siege against its southern neighbor.

In remarks on Sunday, Dhaifullah Al-Shami hailed the successful implementation of the “Eighth Deterrence Balance Operation” through the bombing of a number of military and vital targets inside Saudi Arabia, using 14 domestically-developed combat drones, Yemen’s official Saba news agency reported.

He further underlined that the strikes come within the framework of the legitimate right of response, guaranteed by the country’s national law and international principles, against the continuing Saudi-led aggression and siege on Yemen.

This comes as Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees have conducted a massive aerial attack against several military targets in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

“Future deterrence operations will be more painful and crippling in case the [Saudi] aggression does not stop and the siege is not lifted. Yemeni people will not stand idly by in the face of crimes being committed by the coalition of aggression and the unjust blockade,” Al-Shami pointed out.

In parallel, the senior Yemeni official noted that the recent Eighth Deterrence Balance Operation inflicted huge losses on Saudi Arabia, adding that officials in the kingdom restored to a media blackout in order to conceal the damage and hide their embarrassment, all while keeping their invincibility myth alive.

He highlighted that the operation conveyed an important message to members of the Saudi-led coalition and reminded them that the Yemeni armed forces are in possession of powerful weapons capable of deterring the aggressors.

In a statement carried by Yemen’s Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network, spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni armed forces had successfully carried a massive aerial operation against Saudi Arabia.

The drones hit the airbase and Aramco oil refinery in a large-scale operation inside the Arab kingdom.

He said four Sammad-3 combat drones bombed the King Khalid Air Base near capital Riyadh, adding that four Sammad-2 drones also bombed military targets at King Abdullah International Airport and Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah.

Separately, military targets at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir were bombarded by Sammad-3 and five Qasef-2K drones bombed various military targets in Asir, Jizan, and Najran regions.

Moreover, Yemeni army troops and Popular Committees fighters have advanced to the southern edge of the strategic Ma’rib city in the central part of the country.

Al-Masirah television network reported on Sunday that army forces and their allies had entered the al-Falaj area, which is among the last bastions of Saudi militants loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur in Ma’rib province.