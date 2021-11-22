No Script

Hezbollah Praises Al-Quds Heroic Op: Natural Reaction to “Israeli” Crimes

Hezbollah Praises Al-Quds Heroic Op: Natural Reaction to “Israeli” Crimes
By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah praises the heroic operation carried out by the Mujahid Sheikh Fadi Abu Shkhaydam in occupied Al-Quds this morning.

Moreover, Hezbollah offers its blessings to the brothers in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, the resistance factions and our proud Palestinian people with this bold operation.

Hezbollah asserts that “This operation is a natural response to the occupation’s incessant crimes against the Palestinian people, including killings, arrests, destruction of homes and farmlands. It further sends a strong message to the enemy that its crimes and terrorist acts will not remain unanswered.”

This operation and the heroic operations that preceded and that will follow it are a practical confirmation of the vitality of the Palestinian people and their firm determination to continue jihad and resistance until the liberation of the land and the sanctities, God willing.

 

