Heroic Op in East Al-Quds: “Israeli” Settler Killed, Others Wounded

By Staff- Agencies

In a new heroic operation that reminded the world that Occupied Al-Quds was and will remain the capital of Palestine, Martyr Fadi Mahmoud Abu Shkheidem carried out a shooting and stabbing operation that killed an “Israeli” settler and wounded three others, including two police officers.

The armed confrontation began at 9am local time on Sunday morning in the Old City, at the Bab Al-Silsila [Chain Gate] to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in occupied East Al-Quds.

The Palestinian man was identified as 42-year-old Abu Shkheidem, a resident of Al-Quds’ Shuafat refugee camp.

Hamas said in a statement Abu Shkheidem was politically affiliated with its movement.

The settler, in his 30s, suffered a head injury and succumbed to his wounds after being transferred to hospital, “Israeli” media reported.

Another “Israeli” settler, a 46-year-old, was in stable condition, according to a statement by Hadassah Medical Center. Two police officers, aged 30 and 31, were also wounded.

Abu Shkheidem reportedly used a submachine gun and a knife to carry out the operation. “Israel’s” minister of public security said Abu Shkheidem’s wife had traveled overseas three days ago.

Dozens of occupation forces began raiding the Shuafat refugee camp, which is closed off on all sides by “Israel’s” separation wall, at about 12:30pm, and stormed his home.

They caused widespread destruction in the house and arrested several of Abu Shkheidem’s family members, including his daughter.

Special Forces were seen using tear gas in confrontations with youth surrounding the home, and forcibly preventing individuals, including journalists, from filming.

According to local media, Abu Shkheidem worked as a teacher at the Al-Rashidiya boys’ public high school, the oldest and only one serving the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, near Bab Az-Zahra [Herod’s Gate]. Occupation forces raided the school following the attack.