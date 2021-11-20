No Script

Hezbollah Denounces UK’s Decision against Hamas: It Will Not Affect the Persevering Palestinian People

folder_openMedia Relations access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned the United Kingdom’s decision to blacklist the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemned the British government’s decision to designate the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas as a “terrorist” organization, considering it a wrong and unjust decision. It is an unfortunate continuation of the British policy which is characterized by bias to the Zionist enemy and its policies based on killing, terrorism, massacres and destruction. Hezbollah calls on the British government to review its miscalculations and overturn this unjust decision.

We believe with all faith and certainty that this decision will not affect our persevering Palestinian people, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and its honorable mujahedeen, as well as all the resistance factions, but it will only increase their resolve and determination to continue the path of resistance and jihad until victory and liberation are attained”.

Hamas Palestine Hezbollah blacklisting UnitedKingdom

