Sheikh Qaouk: Hezbollah is Too Strong to Be Sieged

By Staff, Agencies

The member of Hezbollah’s central council Sheikh Nabil Qaouk asserted that "PM Najib Mikati is exerting continuous efforts to find the suitable way out of the governmental deadlock.”

He further added that “There is a real chance to solve these problems by finding solutions to the causes,”urging the concerned parties not to waste this chance."

Sheikh Qaouk also pointed out that “The different aspects of escalation campaign in Lebanon is an absurd and uncalculated adventure that would leave no effect on the political equations.”

His Eminence also stressed that "The US and its tools can impose sanctions and issue tons of data to convict and provoke, but they won't be able to humiliate us and undermine our dignity.”

"It's time for them to realize that the Resistance is too strong to be sieged and broken. We’re not to be humiliated,” he underscored.

Sheikh Qaouk concluded by saying that: "Lebanon's resistant identity is rooted in the Lebanese hearts and nobody can undermine it neither before elections nor after it.”