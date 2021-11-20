Al-Quds Endowment Council: Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque Has Reached a Critical Stage

Translated by Staff

The Council of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites in occupied Al-Quds warned that the targeting of the al-Aqsa Holy Mosque by extremist Jewish groups has reached a critical stage.

In a statement, the Council touched on the decision issued by the so-called Knesset Committee on Education, Culture and Sports that makes it binding for the schools affiliated with the “Israeli” Ministry of Education to list the al-Aqsa Mosque in their educational tours for Jewish students.

The statement explained that “the decision aims at increasing the number of the Jewish invasions into the al-Aqsa Mosque and enhancing the idea of the alleged ‘temple’ in the youngsters’ minds”, adding that “the al-Aqsa Mosque measuring 144 dunums with its courtyards, corridors and praying sites above ground and underground, is a purely Islamic mosque owned by Muslims alone, and it does not accept division nor partnership”.

“The allegations by non-Muslims that the al-Aqsa Mosque is part of their heritage is false and aims at disrupting its historical, religious, and legal status that has been there since a long time”, the statement added.

The Council also called on the “Arabic and Islamic nations to deplore these crimes, adopt the issue of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque, and make it a top priority, for it is a cause of an entire nation, not [one] people’s issue only”.