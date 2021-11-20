Resistance Groups Condemn UK’s Decision to Blacklist Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance groups in the region strongly condemned Britain's decision to ban Palestinian Hamas movement, which could see supporters of the Palestinian resistance movement punished with 14 years in prison.

“The decision is not surprising at all as Britain is the founder of the ['Israeli']occupation," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, said Saturday.

Al-Houthi further added: "The move coincides with the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, and underscores Britain's continued support for the criminal regime."

The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British government in 1917 during the First World War, which laid the foundations for the apartheid "Israeli" entity.

“We had hoped that Britain would not commit a new crime against the Palestinian nation following the Balfour Declaration,” said Khalil Al-Hayya, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau.

Al-Hayya called on the British parliament not to pass the resolution as it would increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He further declared that Hamas will raise the issue with freedom-loving people across the globe and will reach out to influential figures in Britain.

"The UK’s move will not change the fact that Israel is an occupying regime and that the Palestinian nation is living under occupation," Al- Hayya said, adding the decision would provide Tel Aviv a reward for killing ordinary Palestinians, particularly women and children.

“We hope to obtain our rights without any bloodshed. However, there is no one in the world to have won their freedom without resistance. Britain will bear the brunt of any 'Israeli' escalation as a result of its decision.”

Al-Hayya said Hamas receives popular and international support, won an overwhelming victory in 2006 legislative elections, and the resistance movement enjoys strong support of the Palestinian society.

“We are not ashamed to say that we are resisting the occupation. Resistance is a right guarantee in accordance with international law and regulations.”

This comes as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced the move to bring Britain into line with the European Union and the United States, which designated Hamas a terror group in 1995.

The British parliament will vote on the proposals next week and if successful, could become effective from next Friday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas has been banned in Britain since March 2001. Patel argued an outright ban was necessary because it was not possible to distinguish between Hamas' political and military wing.

"Israel" applauded the news, with its foreign minister Yair Lapid saying the move was a result of "joint efforts" between Britain and "Israel".

The proposals would see the outlawing of flying Hamas' flag, arranging to meet its members or wearing clothing supporting the group.

Politically, it could force Britain's Labour party to take a position on Hamas, given the strong pro-Palestinian support of the main opposition party.

Showing support for Hamas in Britain could be punished with 14 years in prison if the government succeeds in banning the group.

For his part, Iran’s foreign minister has condemned the UK’s decision to designate Palestine’s resistance movement Hamas as a ‘terrorist’ organization.