US President’s Powers ’Briefly’ Transferred to VP

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday for the period during which he was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy as part of his annual physical, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," Psaki said.

She further stated: “As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia."

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

The 78-year-old Biden had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Biden is the oldest US president, and speculation regarding his health has been constant since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019.

