UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
By Staff, Agencies
As part of the continuous submission to the "Israeli" wills, the United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to announce the addition of Hamas Resistance political wing to a list of the country’s proscribed so-called 'terror' organizations on Friday.
The Resistance movement’s armed wing – the Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades – was recognized as a 'terror' entity by the UK.
“We’ve taken the view that we can no longer disaggregate the sort of military and political side,” Patel explained to reporters in Washington DC, according to The Guardian.
The addition of Hamas’ political branch to the list means anyone in the UK who expresses support for the Resistance group is committing a criminal offense.
