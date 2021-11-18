Poll: Three In 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire At End of Term

By Staff, Agencies

A new US poll shows that 61% American voters want President Joe Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for a new candidate to head the Democrat ticket.

The HarrisX poll commissioned by The Hill said only 24 percent of respondents said he should run for president again and 15 percent said they were unsure.

The poll found 46% of registered US voters said they think that Biden has done less than expected since entering the White House while only 23% said he's done more than expected and 31% who said he has done about as much as expected.

The poll coincides with recent surveys showing Democratic President Biden’s performance reached a new low of 41 percent.

Analysts attribute the decline in Biden’s standing with US voters to inflation rates not seen in decades, record illegal migration, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and his inability to pass his agenda in Congress.

The poll also showed that 87% of Republicans said they hope Biden will be a single-term president, with just 8% wanting him to seek a second term and 5% who were unsure.

Another poll conducted by Gallup also revealed that Biden's popularity went down in his first nine months of presidency more than that of any other US president since the end of World War II.

However, Biden claimed he did not run for office to seek approval from polls, since the numbers rise and fall constantly for every president.

"I ran to make sure that I followed through on what I said I would do as president of the United States," Biden said, emphasizing that other leaders expressed support for Washington at the G20 summit and that the "United States of America is the most critical part of this entire agenda."

The relationship between the current US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris may be bad enough to lead to her dismissal, despite the fact that the White House does not want to give the impression there is a split between the two, Fox News’ “The Five” suggested.

The news channel said, "This is one of those things where the White House is expecting you to not believe what you’re seeing. You can tell there’s a problem here. We know it. They called a cabinet meeting for the first time in three months last Friday on the day when Kamala Harris was not even in the country."

Fox News also said it received a letter with a call to "start to familiarize yourself with the confirmation process not just in the Senate, but in the House, for a vice president."

Harris became not only the first female vice president in January, but also the first non-white woman to hold the position.

Harris was designated as the US president’s representative on the refugee crisis soon after the immigration crisis at the border began to take on an unprecedented urgency. She was also assigned to address electoral issues, in particular, promoting controversial voting rights reform.

The difficulty of the issues and measures undertaken were so unpopular among many Republicans and other parts of the political establishment that some even speculated that she purposely was being given difficult assignments to be undermined.

A poll showed last week that Harris’ approval ratings have hit the bottom with just 28 percent supporting the vice president, while Biden is currently at 38 percent.