Palestinian Prisoner Dies of Medical Negligence in «Israeli» Jail

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian inmate has died as a result of deliberate medical negligence in an Israeli detention center.

In a report on Thursday, the Palestinian Information Office identified the victim as Sami al-Amour, without elaborating on further details.

In another development, the family of a Palestinian prisoner, who has been on hunger strike for more than four months to protest the “Israeli” entity’s illegal “administrative detention” policy, raised alarm at the deteriorating health condition of the inmate.

Speaking to Iran's Arabic-language al-Alam news network on Wednesday, Khaled Fasfous, said the physical condition of his brother Kayed is very critical, warning that his "sudden death" is possible at any moment.

Khaled also said that his brother is refusing to take dietary supplements and undergo medical examinations by Israeli doctors.

Kayed’s nervous system had been damaged due to the protracted hunger strike, while he is mostly sleeping and has lost his ability to speak, Khaled added.

Kayed Fasfous, 34, from the southern West Bank town of Dura, has been refusing food over the past 125 days to demand an end to his indefinite administrative detention without trial or indictment by the “Israeli” occupation authorities.

He is currently hospitalized at the “Israeli” Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

There are also four other Palestinians prisoners who have been on hunger strike with a similar cause.

Kayed Fasfous is the one with the longest period of strike among the five. The other inmates are Alaa Aaraj, Hesham Abu Hawwash, Ayyad Hureimi, and Lo’ai al-Ashqar.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held in “Israeli” detention centers. Hundreds of them have apparently been incarcerated under the so-called “administrative detention”.

The “Israeli” entity’s widely condemned policy of “administrative detention” allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing

Palestinian inmates regularly stage hunger strikes in protest at their arbitrary detention and harsh conditions in “Israeli” prisons.