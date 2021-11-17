No Script

Palestine Urges ICC to Probe “Israeli” Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the International Criminal Court [ICC] to launch an immediate investigation into the apartheid entity’s crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories after “Israeli” forces shot dead a young man in the northern part of the West Bank.

The ministry, in a statement released on Tuesday, condemned the murder of 26-year-old Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh, a resident of Tammun town – located about 5 kilometers [3 miles] south of Tubas city, and held the “Israeli” entity fully and directly responsible for his death.

It also criticized the international community and the United Nations bodies for their “dubious silence and inaction,” saying such an approach alienates the world public opinion towards “Israel’s” crimes and those of “Israeli” settlers.

The Palestinian foreign ministry then called on the ICC “to break its silence and immediately begin investigations into the crimes of the occupying regime and settlers.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a bullet fired by an “Israeli” soldier at the entrance to Tubas penetrated Odeh’s shoulder, heart, and left lung.

Raids and arrest campaigns also took place in other West Bank cities, including Jenin and Nablus, early on Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement. Eight people were detained from areas across the occupied territories.

