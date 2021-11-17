Lebanon Records 1102 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1102 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 19 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 654,068 cases and 8,596 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 382 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 186 are in intensive care, with 36 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,840 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,954,616 or 35.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,911 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,720,969 people, or 31.6 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.