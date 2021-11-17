Case 1000: Netanyahu Knew about Illicit Gifts for Wife

By Staff- Agencies

Fresh witness testimony in one of the graft cases against former “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicates he knew about illicit gifts delivered to his wife by wealthy benefactors.

Case 1000, one of three graft cases against Netanyahu, involves suspicions he illicitly accepted some $200,000 in gifts such as cigars and champagne from two billionaires — Hollywood-based “Israeli” movie mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian magnate James Packer.

New information reported Monday revealed that in addition to the currently known goods, Netanyahu also received three bracelets for his wife Sara at her request, as well as luxury bags and clothing items for her.

One of the bracelets, an item made of gold by Buccellati, was worth over $40,000 at the time of purchase in 2015, Channel 12 news reported.

Hadas Klein, an aide and adviser to Milchan, recently told investigators that Sara Netanyahu asked that a bracelet bought for her be returned because her husband didn’t like it.

Klein said that after she delivered the jewelry, Sara Netanyahu said: “I showed the bracelet to my husband. He said that it’s Romanian jewelry and he doesn’t like it.”

Sara Netanyahu, who had requested a gift for the couple’s 24th wedding anniversary, then requested Klein to exchange the bracelet for another one.

A statement on Benjamin Netanyahu’s behalf denied the report and called it “false” and “a manipulative and tendentious distortion of the facts.”

Klein told investigators about other purchases Milchan and Packer had made for the Netanyahus, Channel 12 reported

According to Hebrew media reports, Klein told investigators on October 24 that Milchan and Packer jointly bought jewelry and bags for Netanyahu’s wife that were worth hundreds of thousands of shekels. Channel 13 said they also included luxury shirts and a wool coat.

Channel 12 reported that Klein was adamant the ex-PM knew about the gifts for his wife.