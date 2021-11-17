No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital

New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
folder_openSyria access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff- Agencies

In a new aggression on the Syrian sovereignty, the “Israeli” military fired missiles at a target near the Syrian capital Damascus early Wednesday.

According to SANA, “Israeli” forces in the Golan Heights fired two surface-to-surface missiles at an empty warehouse south of the city at around 12:45 am.

The report said there were no casualties and claimed Syrian defenses downed one of the “Israeli” missiles.

There was no comment from the “Israeli” Army, in line with its policy of ambiguity regarding its specific activities in Syria.

There has been an uptick in the number of strikes carried out by the “Israeli” forces in recent weeks, including a rare early evening attack in the area of Homs last week.

Israel Syria Damascus golan heights

Comments

  1. Related News
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital

New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital

10 hours ago
Syrian Troops, Residents Block Another US Convoy in Hasakah, Force It to Retreat

Syrian Troops, Residents Block Another US Convoy in Hasakah, Force It to Retreat

one day ago
NYT: US Military Defends Civilian Killings in 2019 Syria Air Strike as “Legitimate”

NYT: US Military Defends Civilian Killings in 2019 Syria Air Strike as “Legitimate”

2 days ago
UAE FM Meets Syrian President in 1st Visit in More Than a Decade

UAE FM Meets Syrian President in 1st Visit in More Than a Decade

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 17-11-2021 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot