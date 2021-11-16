New Palestinian Martyr by ’Israeli’ Fire in WB

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian medics announced that "Israeli" forces have martyred a 26-year-old man in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tubas during a raid early on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh, from the village of Tammoun – some 5km south of Tubas city. A bullet fired by "Israeli" offensive soldiers at the entrance to the village penetrated his shoulder, heart, and left lung, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Odeh succumbed to his wounds upon arriving at a nearby hospital.

Palestinian news agency Maan reported that the incident took place following confrontations that broke out in the area between "Israeli" soldiers and residents of Tubas shortly after Israeli troops raided the city overnight as part of a wider crackdown on other areas in the West Bank.

At least two men were arrested from their homes during the raid, while eight others were detained from other areas across the West Bank early on Tuesday.

Witnesses told local media that "Israeli" troops who raided Tubas belonged to a “special unit”. The wider raid and arrest campaign also took place in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement.