Syrian Troops, Residents Block Another US Convoy in Hasakah, Force It to Retreat

By Staff, Agencies

Another US military convoy has been forced to retreat from an area in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah after local residents in coordination with government forces prevented them from attempting to pass through the community.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources who requested not to be named, reported that a convoy of US armored vehicles and a bulldozer was forced to turn around and head back in the direction it came from.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon after locals of the village of Tal Ahmed, located near the city of Qamishli, and Syrian troops blocked the road and prevented the American convoy’s movement.

Citizens of Hasaka’s countryside, supported by the army, have repeatedly repelled US occupation convoys trying to move in nearby regions.

In a similar incident last Thursday, Syrian army soldiers forced a US military convoy to retreat from the entrance of Qamishli.

Local sources told SANA at the time that five military vehicles belonging to American occupation forces tried to enter the city through al-Wafa roundabout, but Syrian army forces stopped them at the Rasho security checkpoint and forced them to return to the area where they came from.

Another US military convoy was forced to retreat from an area near the village of al-Damkhiya southwest of Qamishli city on October 23, after Syrian army forces and groups of local residents, upset with their presence in the region, blocked its way, and prevented the passage of US armored vehicles traveling along the strategic M4 highway.

The American troops were subsequently forced to turn around and go back.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.