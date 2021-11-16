’Israeli’ Group: 451 Settler Attack on Palestinians in 2 Years

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" B’Tselem group documented 451 incidents of settler violence on Palestinians since early 2020, with "Israeli" entity's forces not intervening to stop the attacks in the majority of cases.

In a report published on Sunday, the group revealed that in 66 percent of the incidents when settlers in the occupied West Bank attacked Palestinians, "Israeli" forces did not go to the scene.

In 170 of the cases where the army did arrive, troops either chose not to intervene to protect the Palestinians or actively joined the attack.

“Settler attacks against Palestinians are a strategy employed by the 'Israeli' apartheid regime, which seeks to advance and complete its misappropriation of more and more Palestinian land,” the group said in its report. “When the violence occurs with permission and assistance from the 'Israeli' authorities and under its auspices, it is 'state' violence."

Last week, a group of settlers vandalized many cars in a town near Ramallah, and in September, dozens of settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler.