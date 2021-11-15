No Script

Belarus Ready to Fly Refugees Home, But They Do Not Want To

13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Belarus is ready to fly refugees back to their homeland, but they do not want to return, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting with the working group to finalize the draft Constitution, BelTA has learned.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has been doing its best to prevent refugees from gathering on the state border. Moreover, the president said, Belarus is ready to fly the refugees, who have changed their mind to make it to the European Union, back to their homeland.

“We are ready to put them on planes, including the Belavia ones, and take them back home. These people do not want to go back however. It is understandable: they have nowhere to return. They have nowhere to live there, nothing to feed their children with. Moreover, some people fear for their lives in their home countries. I want you to understand that active work is underway to persuade people to go back home. No one wants to do it,” said the head of state.

The Belarusian president also mentioned the recent proposal of Munich to accept the refugees trapped on the Belarusian-Polish border. Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that 2,000 or 3,000 migrants is not a problem for the European Union.

"If the Poles are not providing a humanitarian corridor, if they are preventing this, then Belavia can take them to Munich. What's the problem? What kind of offer is this: ‘You provide a humanitarian corridor via Poland, and we will take them in.' We can fly them out to Munich if necessary," the head of state said.

belarus poland EuropeanUnion RefugeeCrisis

