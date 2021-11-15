- Home
Yemen: New Massacre As Hudaydah Province Moves towards Complete Liberation
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi warplanes continued its barbaric acts against Yemen by launching an airstrike on the Western coastal province of Hudaydah, martyring and injuring ten civilians.
The airstrike hit an area to the east of Hays City in Hudaydah overnight on Sunday, in another violation of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement between warring sides.
Yemeni media outlets cited local sources as saying that the air raid martyred three people and injured seven others.
The airstrike apparently aimed to support the Saudi militants amid reports of fierce clashes between Yemeni army and allied fighters from popular committees, and Saudi-backed militants in Hays District.
The attack came in violation of the Stockholm Agreement that was reached in December 2018 following peace negotiations between representatives from Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement and Riyadh-backed mercenaries loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur.
As the Yemeni forces continue to advance towards Marib City, UAE-backed militants last week withdrew from dozens of areas in Hudaydah, which would reportedly be the next target of the Yemeni forces’ liberating operations after Marib.
Al-Mayadeen correspondent on Sunday cited sources as saying that the “sudden” withdrawal of UAE-backed militants, led by Haitham Taher, from the southern areas of Hudaydah was followed by “undeclared, severe disputes between the UAE-backed factions” in western Yemen.
According to Al-Mayadeen, the entire Hudaydah Province has been liberated, except for al-Khukha District.
