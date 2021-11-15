Gadhafi’s Son Registers to Run for Libya Presidency

By Staff, Agencies

Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, registered Sunday to run in December presidential polls seen as crucial to helping the country turn a page on a decade of conflict.

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, with a first round on December 24, is the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to draw a line under years of violence since the revolt that toppled Gadhafi in 2011.

"Seif al-Islam Gadhafi submitted... his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the city of Sebha," a statement by the commission said.

It said he had completed "all the required legal conditions" and that he was also issued with a voter registration card for the southern Sebha district.

Seif al-Islam, long-considered his father's erstwhile heir apparent, was seen registering his candidacy, dressed in traditional robes and headdress.

Libya opened registration on Monday for candidates in presidential and parliamentary polls.

Both are slated for December 24, but in early October parliament split the dates of the vote by postponing legislative elections until January.

Foreign powers have been pushing hard for both elections to be still held on the same date, as agreed at UN-led talks last year.

On Friday, world powers at a Paris summit repeated that call, saying Libya was at a "crossroads" that would determine its future.