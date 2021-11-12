No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast

Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An explosion has hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people, according to residents and Taliban officials.

An unnamed Taliban official told stated that the blast caused deaths and injuries. “I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district,” the official said.

Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, confirmed the bomb appeared to have been planted in the mosque.

A doctor at the local hospital underscored that at least three people have been killed.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured in on a military hospital in Kabul in early November.

Afghanistan AfghanistanAttack

Comments

  1. Related News
Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast

Afghanistan Explosion: Mosque in Nangarhar Province Hit by Blast

7 hours ago
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack

9 days ago
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital

Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital

10 days ago
UN Warns About Food Insecurity in Afghanistan

UN Warns About Food Insecurity in Afghanistan

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 12-11-2021 Hour: 01:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot