No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign

Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff-Agencies

Three senior officials in the Mossad have quit recently in reaction to the decisions of the spy agency’s new chief, reports Channel 13 news.

According to the TV report, three of the most senior officials in the Mossad – with the comparative rank of major-general in the military – have resigned their positions in the past few weeks.

Those said to have quit include the head of the tech branch, the head of operations and the head of the branch dealing with the anti-terror war. A fourth senior official is reportedly considering quitting as well.

Mossad chief David Barnea took over as chief of the Mossad from Yossi Cohen in June.

The resignation of the officials is said to be directly linked to decisions made by Barnea to divide up responsibilities in the spy agency and split existing branches.

Israel mossad

Comments

  1. Related News
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign

Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign

8 hours ago
“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah

“Israeli” Forces Complete Largest Drills Simulating War with Hezbollah

2 days ago
«Israel» Considers Selling Iron Dome Systems to Morocco for Use against Algeria

«Israel» Considers Selling Iron Dome Systems to Morocco for Use against Algeria

6 days ago
Officer Says ‘Israel’ Needs To Be Ready As Large-scale Drill Ends

Officer Says ‘Israel’ Needs To Be Ready As Large-scale Drill Ends

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 12-11-2021 Hour: 01:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot