Sayyed Nasrallah to Give A Speech on the Occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give A Speech on the Occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 15:00 Beirut time on the occasion of Marty’s Day which will be held in the hall of martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr in the Imam al-Mahdi School, in Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

Lebanon martyrs day Hezbollah sayyednasrallah

