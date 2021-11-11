- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Give A Speech on the Occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day
Lebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 15:00 Beirut time on the occasion of Marty’s Day which will be held in the hall of martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr in the Imam al-Mahdi School, in Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ala_alahed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
