- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 909 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 909 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 18 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 647,778 cases and 9,617 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 343 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 163 are in intensive care, with 28 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,835 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,901,547 or 34.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,978 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,683,050 people, or 30.9 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
Comments
- Related News