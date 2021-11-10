No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Chinese City Offers Cash Bounties in Hunt for Outbreak Origins

Chinese City Offers Cash Bounties in Hunt for Outbreak Origins
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 48 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A city in northeastern China will give a large cash reward for any information that helps to trace the origins of its latest COVID-19 outbreak, declaring a “people’s war” on the virus after seeing hundreds of new infections.

The city of Heihe, far in China’s northeast along its border with Russia, said it would shell out 100,000 yuan [$15,642] to locals who provide “important clues” about the origin of the recent Delta variant outbreak, which has resulted in some 240 cases as of Monday, according to Chinese state media.

“It is hoped that the general public could actively cooperate with the tracing of the virus and provide clues to the probe,” city officials said in Monday’s announcement, adding that “it is necessary to fight a people's war for epidemic prevention and control.”

The Heihe government also called on residents to report “other suspicious clues that may be related to the spread of the virus,” including illegal hunting, cross-border fishing and smuggling, while threatening punishment for “those who deliberately conceal or refuse to provide true information” to contact tracers.

In addition to Heilongjiang province, which encompasses Heihe, new outbreaks have also been seen in Henan, Beijing, Gansu and Hebei in recent weeks, prompting local and provincial governments to intensify contact tracing and impose new restrictions in line with China’s general zero-Covid policy. In the central province of Henan, officials vowed this week to contain and eradicate a new flare-up by November 15, with its party secretary Lou Yangsheng calling for the “monitoring and management” of all inbound visitors and “strict COVID-19 policies in schools,” among other measures.

China Coronavirus COVID-19 Wuhan DeltaVariant

Comments

  1. Related News
Chinese City Offers Cash Bounties in Hunt for Outbreak Origins

Chinese City Offers Cash Bounties in Hunt for Outbreak Origins

48 minutes ago
Yemeni Children’s Tragedy: Birth Defects Caused by Internationally-prohibited Saudi Weapons

Yemeni Children’s Tragedy: Birth Defects Caused by Internationally-prohibited Saudi Weapons

one day ago
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba

Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba

one day ago
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill

Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 10-11-2021 Hour: 12:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Tangsiri: US Ships Approached Scene of Accident, Showed Off Its Forces after IRG Landing
Tangsiri: If the US Just Wanted to Monitor, They Could Have Done It Remotely or Via Drones