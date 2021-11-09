No Script

Palestinian Detainees in Askalan in Dire Medical Situation Due to ‘Israeli’ Negligence

4 hours ago
By Staff

The Committee of Detainees and Ex-Detainees stressed in a report that the ‘Israeli’ occupation prison administration is going far in its violation of the rights of the patient and wounded detainees to medical care, in which they are systematically targeted.

The Zionist regime is delaying their treatment while diseases are consistently consuming their weak bodies.

Many Palestinian detainees are held in Askalan Prison, whose administration intends to delay their medical treatment, among which are Hassan Bahr al-Dam, Nasr Naji Abu Hmeid, Zayd Younes, Mohammad Samaro, Othman Abu Kharj, Mowafaq Orouk, Mamdouh Amro, Tayoun Tayoun, Khalil Abu Aram, Ramzi Barash, and Mohammad Barash.

