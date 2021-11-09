No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term

Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term
folder_openLatin America access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is coasting through recent elections and will seemingly lock in a fourth consecutive term, results showed on Monday.

With roughly half of the ballots counted, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that a preliminary tally gave Ortega’s Sandinista alliance about 75 percent of votes.

In months leading up to Sunday’s election, Western and many Latin American nations expressed deep concern about the fairness of the vote as Ortega detained opponents, canceled rival parties, and criminalized dissent.

Election observers from the European Union [EU] and the Organization of American States were not allowed to scrutinize the vote, while journalists were barred from entering the country.

All of the 27 EU members accused Ortega of "systematic incarceration, harassment and intimidation" of opponents, journalists, and activists.”

nicaragua DanielOrtega

Comments

  1. Related News
Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term

Nicaraguan President Ortega Nears Fourth Term

7 hours ago
White House Urges Americans to Ignore Court Hold on Vaccine Mandate

White House Urges Americans to Ignore Court Hold on Vaccine Mandate

9 hours ago
Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine

Rep. Tlaib: US “Must Stop Enabling the Killing of Children” in Palestine

one day ago
Poll: Biden Approval Rating Drops to New Low of 38 Percent

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Drops to New Low of 38 Percent

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 09-11-2021 Hour: 02:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot