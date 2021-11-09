- Home
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
folder_openYemen access_time 19 minutes ago
By Staff
Yemeni Air Defenses intercepted a US-made Scan Eagle spy drone that was carrying out hostile acts early in the morning, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced on Tuesday.
The aircraft was shot down in the airspace of al-Jouba in Marib Province.
The downing of the drone was carried out using an appropriate weapon, and the footage showing the wreckage of the spy drone will be released later, Saree added.
This drone is the fifth of its kind to be shot by the Yemeni Air Defenses this year.
