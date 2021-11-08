No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists

NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Security researchers disclosed Monday that spyware from the notorious Zionist hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists.

The revelation marks the first known instance of Palestinian activists being targeted by the military-grade Pegasus spyware. Its use against journalists, rights activists and political dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia has been documented since 2015.

A successful Pegasus infection surreptitiously gives intruders access to everything a person stores and does on their phone, including real-time communications.

It's not clear who placed the NSO spyware on the activists’ phones, said the researcher who first detected it, Mohammed al-Maskati of the nonprofit Frontline Defenders.

Shortly after the first two intrusions were identified in mid-October, Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz declared six Palestinian civil society groups to be ‘terrorist’ organizations.

Ireland-based Frontline Defenders and at least two of the victims say they consider ‘Israel’ the main suspect and believe the designation may have been timed to try to overshadow the hacks’ discovery.

The Zionist war minister claimed that the six organizations operate in a West Bank network run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The six civil society organizations are Addameer, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center, Defense for Children International Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

Israel Palestine HumanRights Pegasus

Comments

  1. Related News
NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists

NSO Spyware Used to Hack Six Cellphones of Palestinian Rights Activists

2 hours ago
IOF Kidnaps Several Palestinians across West Bank

IOF Kidnaps Several Palestinians across West Bank

6 hours ago
Palestinian Bedouins in Al-Khalil Face Demolitions, Settler Attacks

Palestinian Bedouins in Al-Khalil Face Demolitions, Settler Attacks

2 days ago
“Israel” Murders New Palestinian Teenager

“Israel” Murders New Palestinian Teenager

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 08-11-2021 Hour: 01:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot