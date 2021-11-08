- Home
Iranian Army Flies Suicide Drones in War Game Zolfaqar-1400
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian Army detonated a hypothetical enemy’s targets with homegrown suicide drones during a massive military exercise in the country’s southeastern coastal areas and naval zones.
In a rapid operation on Monday during the main stage of the joint drill, codenamed Zolfaqar-1400, the Iranian Army Ground Force’s “Arash” suicide drones flew a long distance to hit the targets with high accuracy.
The reconnaissance drones also monitored the drill zone before the Army’s combat UAVs destroyed the hypothetical enemy’s vessels.
According to a spokesman for the exercise, the homegrown “Mersad” air defense missile system also hit a series of targets on Sunday night.
The ongoing war game covers an area of over one million square kilometers southeast of Iran, stretching from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude, and parts of the Red Sea.
Troops serving in the Army’s infantry, armored units, mechanized regiments, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense have taken part in the main stage of the exercise.
