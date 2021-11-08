Iran Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned an assassination attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In a statement on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attack against the Iraqi prime minister, reaffirming Tehran’s unchanging stance in support of stability, security and calm in Iraq.

He also called on everybody to remain vigilant in the face of the plots that have targeted Iraq’s security and progress.

The Iranian spokesman said such incidents serve the interests of certain parties that have violated Iraq’s stability, security, independence and territorial integrity over the past 18 years and have sought to achieve their ominous objectives in the region by creating terrorist groups and seditions.

He further expressed delight that the Iraqi premier is safe and sound, hoping that the Iraqi people, government and political currents would work towards the Arab country’s development and prosperity through unity and solidarity.

Iraq’s military said earlier on Sunday that al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt after a drone laden with explosives targeted his residence in the capital, Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt, but security sources said that at least six members of the prime minister’s personal protection force were wounded in the Sunday attack.

Al-Kadhimi appealed for calm and restraint in a post on Twitter.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” the Iraqi premier said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.