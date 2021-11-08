Sudan Army Chief Will Not Be Part of Gov’t after Transition

By Staff, Agencies

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's army chief, said he will not participate in any government that happens after the transitional period.

He also denied the army was responsible for the deaths of those protesting against the military takeover.

At least 14 protesters have been killed, with over 300 wounded, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, Al Jazeera reported.

“It is our pledge – a pledge we made to ourselves, the Sudanese people and the international community – that we are committed to completing the democratic transition, holding elections on time, and committed to not stopping any political activity as long as it is peaceful, and within the bounds of the constitutional declaration and the parts that have not been suspended,” al-Burhan told Al Jazeera in comments broadcast on Sunday.

“The Sudanese army does not kill citizens, and there are investigation committees to reveal what happened,” he said.

Tear gas was fired at anti-coup rallies earlier this week during calls of civil disobedience and a strike campaign.

These calls were led by the Sudanese Professionals Association [SPA], an umbrella group of unions.

“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA said, vowing “no negotiation, no partnership.”