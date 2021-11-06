“Israel” Murders New Palestinian Teenager

By Staff, Agencies

Continuing its slaughter to Palestinian youths, “Israeli” occupying forces have shot and murdered a Palestinian teenager near Nablus, which sees weekly protests against “Israeli” settlements.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the teen was shot during clashes that erupted between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus City, on Friday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Mohammad Da'das, 13, saying he had been shot in the abdomen.

Also in Nablus, clashes erupted between “Israeli” forces and Palestinian protesters in the flashpoint town of Beita and the village of Beit Dajan on Friday.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service, five Palestinians were hit by rubber bullets, while 55 others suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas during clashes on Sobeih Mountain in Beita, southeast of Nablus City.

The “Israeli” forces also detained two activists who were present in the area to express their solidarity with the protesters.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of “Israeli” forces.

Meanwhile, six Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas during Friday clashes in Beit Dajan.

Also on Friday, “Israeli” forces attacked a protest rally staged in support of the Palestinians held in “Israeli” jails who have gone on hunger strike in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil.

Local sources told WAFA that the “Israeli” forces used rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs against the protesters at the northern entrance to Al-Khalil.