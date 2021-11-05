No Script

Lebanon Records 642 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 642 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 642 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 14 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 644,391 cases and 8,528 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 301 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 160 are in intensive care, with 40 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,070 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,871,580 or 34.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,508 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,657,733 people, or 30.4 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

