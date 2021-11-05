- Home
Army Chief Orders Release of Four Ministers Detained in Sudan’s Coup
By Staff, Agencies
Sudan’s army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the release of four civilian ministers detained since he led a military coup last week, state-run television said.
Sudan TV on Thursday identified the four ministers as Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, telecommunications minister; Ali Geddo, trade minister; Hamza Baloul, information minister; and Youssef Adam, youth and sports minister. Several others remain detained.
Massive anti-government rallies, mostly over deteriorating economic problems, engulfed Sudan more than two years ago, with protesters, mostly young Sudanese, demanding former president Omar al-Bashir to step down.
Bashir was ultimately deposed through a military coup following months of protests in April 2019, after ruling over the African country for three decades.
In August that year, a governing council, comprised of civilian and military leaders, was founded to run the country.
The transitional civilian-military administration, Sudan’s highest executive authority, is tasked with leading the country to free and fair multiparty elections.
However, a military coup was staged on October 25 that dissolved the fragile government. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and put under house arrest in a move that infuriated the Sudanese and sparked international outcry, including from the UN Security Council.
