IRG Thwarts US Navy Attempt to Pirate Iranian Oil Tanker

By Staff, Agencies

Navy Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] thwarted the US navy's attempt to pirate Iranian oil in the Oman Sea.

The recent confrontation follows the unprofessional behavior of the US warship in the southern waters of the country, which was met with a strong reaction from Islamic Revolutionary Guard speedboats, after which, American ship left the scene.

According to the reports, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic Revolution Guard have managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and moved the vessel to the Iranian territorial water.

The United States confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman and diverted the oil cargo to another tanker and directed it to an unknown destination.

At the same time, IRG Navy forces recaptured the tanker using Heliborne operations on the deck of the tanker and directed it to the territorial waters of Iran.

The US forces then pursued the tanker using several helicopters and warships but failed due to the decisive and authoritative forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The American forces using some warships tried to block the path of the tanker but again failed. This tanker is currently in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IRG has announced that it will shortly release the related video of the US attempted act of piracy.