- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 822 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 680 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
Of the new cases, one was found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 643,047 cases and 8,515 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 295 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 157 are in intensive care, with 40 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 9,497 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,856,648 or 34.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,399 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,641,753 people, or 30.1 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
Comments
- Related News