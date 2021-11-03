No Script

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack

folder_openAfghanistan access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack against a military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

The Takfiri group claimed responsibility for Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kabul which left many casualties.

Two powerful explosions and the sound of gunfire were heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday.

"A suicide bomb attack took place in a 400-bed hospital next to the Ministry of Public Health," the eyewitness said, adding that shots were fired after the blast.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city and witnesses said at least two helicopters were flying over the area.

This terrorist attack left at least 25 dead and 50 injured.

Daesh has carried out at least three terrorist attacks on civilians in Kabul, Kunduz, and Kandahar in recent weeks, killing about 200 people and wounding nearly 300 others.

