No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home
  2. Files
  3. Files
  4. International News

BofA: Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June

BofA: Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June
folder_openInternational News access_time 23 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Bloomberg

Bank of America expects Brent crude to hit $120 a barrel by the end of June 2022.

A global energy crisis has sent prices for gas and coal soaring around the world, and this has turbocharged the recovery in benchmark London- and New York-traded oil futures, Bank of America Corp. analysts including Francisco Blanch wrote in a note.

Several oil traders have said $100 crude is fast approaching as demand outstrips supply and a climate-inspired slowdown in investment in new sources threatens to allow reserves to wither. A surge in gasoline demand along with a rebound in middle distillates – think diesel and jet fuel – coupled with refining-capacity constraints could accelerate the rally into 2022, the analysts wrote.

crude oil prices OilPrices

Comments

  1. Related News
BofA: Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June

BofA: Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June

23 minutes ago
World Leaders Meet For ’Last, Best Hope’ Climate Summit

World Leaders Meet For ’Last, Best Hope’ Climate Summit

23 hours ago
Oil Price Will Remain High For Years to Come

Oil Price Will Remain High For Years to Come

7 days ago
Second Outage Hits Facebook in One Week

Second Outage Hits Facebook in One Week

24 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 02-11-2021 Hour: 02:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot