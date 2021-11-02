No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Tehran Says ‘Objective Guarantees’ Needed on JCPOA Given US Regimes’ Rogue Nature

Tehran Says ‘Objective Guarantees’ Needed on JCPOA Given US Regimes’ Rogue Nature
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Saeed Khatibzaeh stressed the need for objective guarantees for the return of the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] given the rogue nature of the regimes in Washington.

Responding to a tweet by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, in which the Texan senator had asserted that any future Republican president would again “tear up” the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, Khatibzaeh tweeted on Monday, “The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue.”

“Onus is on @POTUS to convince int'l community—incl all JCPOA participants—that his signature means something. For that, “objective guarantees” needed. No one would accept anything less,” Khatibzadeh added.

Earlier, Cruz had tweeted that “it is a 100% certainty that any future Republican president will tear it [the agreement] up.”

The United States left the deal in 2018 under Republican president Donald Trump.

The deal had lifted the US's sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for some voluntary changes in Tehran's nuclear energy program.

Trump also returned the coercive economic measures after bringing about Washington's departure from the JCPOA.

Iran JCPOA UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Tehran Says ‘Objective Guarantees’ Needed on JCPOA Given US Regimes’ Rogue Nature

Tehran Says ‘Objective Guarantees’ Needed on JCPOA Given US Regimes’ Rogue Nature

one hour ago
Iranian Army Air Defense Grown Significantly In Radar, UAV Fields - Commander

Iranian Army Air Defense Grown Significantly In Radar, UAV Fields - Commander

3 hours ago
Iran Official: Silence of “Rights Protectors” Emboldens “Israel” to Tear Up UN Rights Report

Iran Official: Silence of “Rights Protectors” Emboldens “Israel” to Tear Up UN Rights Report

12 hours ago
Iran’s Naval Forces Repel Pirate Attack on Tanker near Gulf of Aden

Iran’s Naval Forces Repel Pirate Attack on Tanker near Gulf of Aden

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 02-11-2021 Hour: 12:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot