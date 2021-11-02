Saudi Crackdown: Unending Unjustness Targets People of Qatif Eastern Province

By Staff

In yet another cruel measure against the residents of Shia-populated Qatif eastern province, the Saudi regime beheaded on Monday morning detainee Makki Kazem Al Ubeid from al-Dammam city. The death sentence was issued by the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court, and upon a royal order, without informing his family about it.

As part of its arbitrary executions, the Saudi regime’s authorities justify their practices by claiming that the detainee had attacked security personnel and disobeyed the ruler, in addition to several accusations they fabricated to accuse Makki Al Ubeid.

Although the Riyadh regime has released some minors recently, after detaining them for several years, the people of Qatif don’t trust the regime’s intentions and claims of reform being marketed in front of the Western public opinion. They are pretty sure that the unjust sentences won’t end as long as a tyrant merciless and intolerant regime remains in power.