No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Saudi Crackdown: Unending Unjustness Targets People of Qatif Eastern Province

Saudi Crackdown: Unending Unjustness Targets People of Qatif Eastern Province
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In yet another cruel measure against the residents of Shia-populated Qatif eastern province, the Saudi regime beheaded on Monday morning detainee Makki Kazem Al Ubeid from al-Dammam city. The death sentence was issued by the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court, and upon a royal order, without informing his family about it.

As part of its arbitrary executions, the Saudi regime’s authorities justify their practices by claiming that the detainee had attacked security personnel and disobeyed the ruler, in addition to several accusations they fabricated to accuse Makki Al Ubeid.

Although the Riyadh regime has released some minors recently, after detaining them for several years, the people of Qatif don’t trust the regime’s intentions and claims of reform being marketed in front of the Western public opinion. They are pretty sure that the unjust sentences won’t end as long as a tyrant merciless and intolerant regime remains in power.

qatif SaudiArabia HumanRights shiagenocide

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi Crackdown: Unending Unjustness Targets People of Qatif Eastern Province

Saudi Crackdown: Unending Unjustness Targets People of Qatif Eastern Province

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Hands Down Long Prison Sentence to Yemeni Journalist

Saudi Arabia Hands Down Long Prison Sentence to Yemeni Journalist

13 hours ago
Imprisoned Bahraini Activist’s Life in Danger after 100 Days on Hunger Strike

Imprisoned Bahraini Activist’s Life in Danger after 100 Days on Hunger Strike

22 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Continues Demolition of Palestinian Homes in Lod

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Continues Demolition of Palestinian Homes in Lod

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 02-11-2021 Hour: 12:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot