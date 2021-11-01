No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Zionist Entity

The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements

The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Facing Hezbollah and its threat is the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s main concern. It is conducting a series of maneuvers this week in preparedness for war scenarios that aim at comprehending the last war on Gaza and “Operation al-Quds Sword”, in addition to testing the training concerning the “Formulation of Galilee” that was carried out by the General Staff last month and that simulates Hezbollah’s “invasion” of the Zionist settlements.

“Walla” news website quoted a senior Zionist officer in the northern command as saying that the ‘Israeli’ military establishment is highly concerned about an abrupt ‘invasion’ from the northern borders. “We are working on the issue confidentially and publicly. It will be really difficult on Hezbollah, yet it’s a good course of action. We are getting ready with a physical obstacle, with forces, and with activities that I won’t elaborate about. We have “positive” news concerning working on the obstacle,” the official claimed.

According to the website, the officer tackled the possibility of Hezbollah using toxic substances to hypnotize the Zionist soldiers, saying that “the core endeavor is invading the “Israeli” lands. Using such substances or using them under the cover of 15 Kornet missiles is a dramatic transformation,” as Kornet is one of most advanced anti-tank missiles in the world.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements

The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements

8 hours ago
As Hezbollah’s Military Might Grows, So Does ‘Israeli’ Fear

As Hezbollah’s Military Might Grows, So Does ‘Israeli’ Fear

9 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Military Conducts Drills Simulating All-out Inclusive War with Hezbollah, Iranian Shelling

‘Israeli’ Military Conducts Drills Simulating All-out Inclusive War with Hezbollah, Iranian Shelling

13 hours ago
Hackers Leak IOF Soldiers’ Private Info, «Israeli» War Minister’s Photos

Hackers Leak IOF Soldiers’ Private Info, «Israeli» War Minister’s Photos

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 01-11-2021 Hour: 11:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot