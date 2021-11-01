Iran Not to Participate in “One-sided” US-led Mechanism on Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran welcomed any initiative that improves the situation in Afghanistan, announcing that it will never join a one-sided mechanism designed by the United States and other extra-regional countries on the crisis-hit country.

“What the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized is that we participate in and support and welcome any regional mechanism regulated without the interference of trans-regional countries,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Mehr news agency published on Monday.

He further added that Iran also supports any approach adopted within the framework of the United Nations that would improve the situation of the Afghan people.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that Tehran has proved both during the rule of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and after the catastrophic escape of the United States and the fall of Ashraf Ghani's government that it would never join a mechanism whose aim is in contrast with the will of the Afghan people.

“The same is true about a US-led process on Afghanistan,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that “the Islamic Republic would never accept an approach developed outside regional arrangements or the UN frameworks.”

In a joint statement at the end of the Tehran meeting, foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors stressed the need for allowing the Afghan people to decide their own fate in the absence of all forms of foreign interference.

The ministers stressed “support for the national sovereignty, political independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and non-interference in its internal affairs,” read the statement.

They also underscored “the Afghan people's right to decide on their own future independently,” it added.