UK Unions Condemn Zionist Criminalization of Six Palestinian NGOs

By Staff, Agencies

A coalition of British unions issued a statement urging the UK government to condemn the Zionist entity’s recent classification of six Palestinian human rights organizations as ‘terrorist.’

TUC, ASLEF, BFAWU, NEU, PCS, RMT, UCU, UNISON, and Unite the Union, among the signatories of the statement, strongly condemned the ‘Israeli’ occupation government's "outrageous decision" to criminalize Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations, describing it as a brazen attempt to further restrict Palestinian rights.

"This attack is a brazen attempt to further restrict Palestinian rights and to silence and punish Palestinian human rights defenders who are already working against incredible odds," the statement said, noting that the six organizations targeted are among the best at documenting the Zionist regime’s systematic violations of Palestinian rights.

Those in charge of supervising the construction of illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land, attacks on Palestinians' right to food sovereignty, and the illegal arrest and incarceration of Palestinians, including children, fall under this category.

"These organizations have made their voices heard internationally, including in the International Criminal Court and in UN forums, and they are undoubtedly targeted for that reason. Smearing, attacking, and banning the most vocal proponents for accountability and justice is a classic move for repressive regimes. It is a threat to the Palestinian people and to human rights defenders everywhere," it clarified.

The unions described also the move as an attempt to cut off international solidarity by isolating Palestinians and delegitimizing their crucial work.

"As trade unionists and justice campaigners, we know all too well how repression and silencing work, and we also know how to fight it: by redoubling our commitment to stand with the Palestinian people, and in particular, the courageous human rights defenders who have been criminalized for advocating for freedom, justice, and equality."

The declaration urged the UK government to "publicly oppose this draconian measure, to demand that ‘Israel’ reverse it, and to start fulfilling its own obligations to uphold international law and Palestinian rights, including the right to self-determination and the right to oppose apartheid."

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Palestinian and UN officials and rights groups have all condemned the decision to outlaw the six Palestinian NGOs.