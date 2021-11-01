Yemenis Laud Lebanese Minister Kordahi, Put His Picture on Billboards

By Staff, Al-Masirah

Yemenis lauded Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi for his remarks critical of the Saudi-led devastating war on Yemen, putting up his photo on large billboards in the capital, Sanaa.

"Yes George, the Yemen war is absurd," said posters bearing his image that the Yemeni people pasted onto billboards and lamp posts on Sunday.

The government in Sanaa is also planning to rename a street in the capital city after Kordahi, according to shopkeepers and media reports in the city.

Meanwhile, Head of Yemen’s National Delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam displayed photos of the billboards in a post on his official Twitter account.

Back in August, Kordahi, who was not appointed to the post yet, said during a television program, which was aired last Monday, that the war on Yemen was an act of aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Riyadh’s most significant ally in the military coalition. He called the war “absurd,” saying it must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

Kordahi also said the Yemeni army forces and their allied fighters from the Popular Committees were “defending themselves ... against an external aggression,” and that “homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed” by the Saudi-led coalition. He also said the war was “futile” and it was “time for it to end.”

Kordahi’s remarks at the program infuriated Riyadh and prompted it on Saturday to order Lebanon’s ambassador to leave the kingdom within 48 hours and banned all imports from the Arab country.

In solidarity with Riyadh, Kuwait and Bahrain followed suit, ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires to leave within two days and recalling their own envoys from Beirut. The UAE also said Saturday it was withdrawing its diplomats from Lebanon.

In response to Saudi Escalation against Lebanon, Mohammad Abdul Salam has affirmed that Lebanon is capable of facing challenges, no matter what they may be.

“Lebanon, Lebanese people and resistance are capable of confronting challenges, no matter what they are,” Abdul Salam wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account on Sunday, mentioning that the people of Lebanon were the first to defeat the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

"The Arabs must be the one who confront the US and ‘Israel’, not follow them as a tail, targeting the nation," he added.

Earlier, the head of the national delegation stressed that the Saudi persistence in using the policy of arrogance in dealing with Lebanon will not conceal the catastrophic failure of its 7-year aggression against Yemen.

Abdul Salam addressed the Lebanese people, saying, "Do not be intimidated by what the Saudi regime is doing.”

To reassure the Lebanese people, Abdul Salam mentioned the Saudi failure in Yemen, saying that the Yemeni Armed forces have broken Saudi arrogance.