Lebanon Records 680 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 680 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
Of the new cases, 34 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 640,675 cases and 8,488 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 280 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 157 are in intensive care, with 40 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 6,837 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,837,939 or 33.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,181 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,623,908 people, or 29.8 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
